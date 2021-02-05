The Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday that head coach Peter DeBoer is healthy and back with the team in advance of their matchup with the Los Angeles Kings.

Head Coach Pete DeBoer is healthy & back with the team!



DeBoer confirmed Alex Pietrangelo will not be available for tonight's game as he continues to observe COVID-19 protocols.



Nick Holden and Dylan Coghlan will be in the lineup tonight.#VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 5, 2021

Last week, the entire Golden Knights coaching staff was forced into isolation after one member tested positive for COVID-19.

Vegas enters play Friday at 5-1-1, good for fourth place in the West Division.