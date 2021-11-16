The Justin Fuente era with the Hokies is over.

Virginia Tech announced on Tuesday that the program and its head football coach have parted ways. J.C. Price will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season.

"We sincerely appreciate the contributions that Coach Fuente made to our football program and the positive impact he made on our student-athletes during his time at Virginia Tech," Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock said. "While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership of our football program.

Fuente, 45, was in his sixth season at the helm of the program with the Hokies sitting at 5-5 (3-3 in conference play) and in fourth place in the ACC Coastal Division.

A native of Tulsa, OK, Fuente came to Virginia Tech after four seasons at Memphis as the successor to program legend Frank Beamer, who retired in 2015 after 25 seasons with the Hokies.

Fuente finishes his Tech tenure with an overall mark of 43-41 (28-20 in ACC play). The Hokies went 1-3 in bowl games with Fuente at the helm.

The Hokies, with two games remaining, are one win away from bowl eligibility.

Babcock is confident the program will land the right coach to move forward.

"Virginia Tech is one of the most attractive football jobs in America, competing in one of the nation's premier conferences, the ACC," Babcock added. "I'm extremely confident that we'll be able to identify and hire a new head coach who can build on our rich history and winning tradition."

The Hokies visit Miami on Saturday night.