Left winger Josh Adams scored a hat trick of tries as Wales reached the quarterfinals beating Fiji 29-17 in a pulsating Pool D match.

Wales hit back from 10-0 down and meets either England or France in the quarterfinals.

The Flying Fijians take the plane home after going out in style.

Only five points separated them with about 10 minutes left, but fullback Liam Williams gave Wales breathing space with a converted try.

A chaotic first half produced seven tries, but only three were given.