The Golden State Warriors opened as massive 1-to-10 favourites to win the NBA Finals on Monday night, with the Cleveland Cavaliers listed at 6.5-to-1 underdogs to take the championship series.

According to sportsoddshistory.com, it's the largest price on an NBA Finals favourite in 16 years.

Westgate Sportsbook opened with the Warriors as a 12-point pick for Game 1 on Thursday at home to the Cavs.

When the playoffs opened in April, Golden State was the favourite among the 16 postseason teams at 7-to-5 to win the title. Cleveland was 13-to-2.