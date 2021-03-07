Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will not appeal his seven-game suspension for boarding Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that Tom Wilson won’t be appealing his 7-game suspension. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2021

Wilson was levied the suspension on Saturday by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety after he was offered an in-person hearing via Zoom.

The incident occurred during Friday night’s game, when Carlo went to play the puck in the corner facing the boards. As he turned toward centre ice, Wilson came in and drove Carlo's head into the boards. Carlo collapsed to the ice and needed help getting to the bench.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy later said Carlo was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but did not say specifically what type of injury he was dealing with. Wilson was not assessed a penalty on the play but was later involved in a fight with Jarred Tinordi.

“Predatory hit from someone that’s done that before,” Cassidy told reporters after the game. “I do not understand why there wasn’t a penalty called on the ice. They huddled up, but I did not get an explanation why. It was out of our hands after that. We’ve just got to play hockey. Try to stick together as a team, play the right way.

Boston went on to win the game 5-1, moving them to 13-5-3. The Capitals do not play until Sunday night when they take on the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Wilson's last suspension was originally a 20-game ban that was reduced to 14 for a pre-season 2018 hit on Oskar Sundqvist of the St. Louis Blues.