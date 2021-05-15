Chara to meet former team in postseason for first time

Washington Capitals netminder Vitek Vanecek left Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Saturday night with a lower-body injury and will not return, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE#Caps goaltender Vitek Vanecek sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game. Pheonix Copley will serve as the emergency backup goaltender. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 16, 2021

Vanecek was replaced by veteran Craig Anderson with just under seven minutes to go in the first period against the Boston Bruins.

The 25-year-old had a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908 in 37 games during the regular season.

The Capitals say Pheonix Copley will serve as the emergency goaltender.