Washington Capitals netminder Vitek Vanecek left Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Saturday night with a lower-body injury and will not return, the team announced.

Vanecek was replaced by veteran Craig Anderson with just under seven minutes to go in the first period against the Boston Bruins.

The 25-year-old had a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908 in 37 games during the regular season.

The Capitals say Pheonix Copley will serve as the emergency goaltender.