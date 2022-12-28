The Washington Capitals have placed forward Michael Sgarbossa on waivers, the team announced Tuesday.

NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports if he clears, the club will likely send him to the AHL's Hershey Bears.

The 29-year-old has appeared in seven games with the Capitals so far this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist. He also has eight goals and six assists in 15 games with Hershey.

This is third season with the Caps after previously spending time with the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers.

Washington enters the NHL's return to play at 18-6-7. They are next scheduled to take on the Nashville Predators Wednesday evening.