35m ago
Caps' Backstrom to miss start of training camp (hip)
Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will miss the start of training camp due to ongoing rehabilitation on his hip. He is currently listed as week-to-week.
TSN.ca Staff
Entering his 15th NHL season, the 33-year-old had 15 goals and 53 points in 55 games last season.
An NHL all-star in 2016, Backstrom helped the Capitals win the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2018.