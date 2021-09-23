Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will miss the start of training camp due to ongoing rehabilitation on his hip. He is currently listed as week-to-week.

Entering his 15th NHL season, the 33-year-old had 15 goals and 53 points in 55 games last season.

An NHL all-star in 2016, Backstrom helped the Capitals win the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2018.