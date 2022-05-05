Capitals forward Wilson out for Game 2 vs. Panthers

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 2 against the Florida Panthers, head coach Peter Laviolette said.

Wilson opened the scoring for the Capitals in their 4-2 win over Florida in the first-round series opener, but left the game shortly afterwards and did not return due to a lower-body injury.

Laviolette had indicated Wednesday that Wilson would be a game-time decision for tonight's matchup. Wilson's status remains day-to-day.

Forward Brett Leason, who was recalled Thursday, skated on the fourth line at practice and will make his playoff debut, reports Samantha Pell of The Washington Post.

Leason, 23, made his NHL debut in October and registered three goals and three assists in 36 games for the Capitals this season.

Wilson, 28, tallied 24 goals and 28 assists in 78 regular-season games in 2021-22.