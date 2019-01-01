What's On TSN

NCAA Basketball: (15) Memphis vs. (21) Tennessee Now on TSN1

NCAA Hockey: Dartmouth vs. (8) Northeastern Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN3

NBA on TSN: Spurs vs. Suns Today at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

Presidents Cup: Day 4 From Melbourne, Australia Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN5