Canadians hoping for Presidents Cup pick International Team captain Ernie Els will announce his four picks to round out his side on Wednesday, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

After a long run up of tournaments, featuring some highs and lows, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin will learn if they’ve made it on to the International Team for the Presidents Cup on Wednesday. That’s when captain Ernie Els will announce his four picks to round out his side that will have the lofty task of trying to defeat the American side that has dominated the event.



The last event prior to the selections finished up on Sunday at the World Golf Championship event in Shanghai.

Both Canadian golfers had making the team high up on their list of goals and tried to impress the South African great. The question is: Will it be enough?

Although he’s dropped a few hints over the last few months, Els has been tight-lipped about who his final four will be. He has reportedly not even discussed his thoughts to his captain’s assistants, a group that includes Mike Weir. However it’s easy to see that a few players should be locks.

It’s expected that Jason Day will be added to the team despite his mediocre form this season. Since he finished tied for fifth at the Masters in April, the Aussie has cracked the top 20 just once, that at the Travelers Championship. But his experience and playing at home should be enough to get the nod from Els.

PGA Tour rookie of the year Sungjae Im is also believed to be joining the Internationals. He’s finished inside the top 20 in seven of his last nine starts, including a win at the Genesis Championship.

After that, the possibilities grow. Joaquin Niemann has been mentioned by Els, especially after his win at The Greenbrier. The same can be said for Ben An. After missing the cut at the Safeway Open and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, he’s been on a tear, finishing tied for sixth, tied for eighth and tied for 14th.

Then there are a handful of long shots that include Jazz Janewattananond, Shugo Imahira and Sebastian Munoz.

And despite some lacklustre play, South African Brandon Grace is likely being given some consideration thanks to his experience, especially as a partner to Louis Oosthuizen.

That doesn’t leave much room for the Canadians, but it’s likely both Conners and Hadwin are under strong consideration.

Hadwin looked like a sure thing a month ago after a runner-up finish at the Safeway Open and a tie for fourth in Vegas. His last two starts have been a tie for 41st at the Zozo Championship and a tie for 46th at the World Golf Championship event in Shanghai. Still, with one Cup under his belt and some strong putting stats over the past year, he may fit in Els’ plans.

Last month, Conners said he was hoping to catch the captain’s eye and he’s done that, playing excellent golf of late. His last four finishes have been inside the top 20. Els may also like the Listowel, Ont., native’s accuracy; he led the Tour in Greens in Regulation last season at a lofty 73 per cent which makes him an attractive partner in team play.

Conners also has a 63 at Royal Melbourne on his resume, a score he posted playing in the Australian Amateur some years back.

It’s unlikely there’s room for both Canadians on the squad. By the same token, it’s doubtful there will be an International team without any Canucks. It may come down to whether Els wants experience and great putting or a hot hand and impressive ball-striking. It’s no easy choice.

All will be known on Wednesday evening when the choices are announced. Then all the Internationals have to do is figure out a way to beat the Americans.