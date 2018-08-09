"Super nerds" are killing the game of baseball.

That is the assessment of the modern game from former All-Star outfielder Jayson Werth.

Werth, 39, recently espoused his views on an edition of Philadelphia's WIP-FM personality Howard Eskin's podcast.

"They've got all these super nerds in the front office that know nothing about baseball but they like to project numbers and project players," Werth said of teams' usage of analytics. "...I think it's killing the game. It's to the point where just put computers out there. Just put laptops and what have you, just put them out there and let them play. We don't even need to go out there anymore. It's a joke.

A native of Springfield, IL, Werth spent 15 years in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. He won the World Series as a member of the Phillies in 2008.

Werth had been playing with the Tacoma Rainiers of the Pacific Coast League, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, but stepped away from the team in June. He has yet to officially retire.

Werth decries the usage of expertise from people who have never played the game before at a high level.

"When they come down, these kids from MIT or Stanford or Harvard, wherever they're from, they've never played baseball in their life," Werth said. "When they come down to talk about stuff like [defensive shifts] ... should I just bunt it over there? They're like, 'No, don't do that. We don't want you to do that. We want you to hit a homer.' It's just not baseball to me."

A career .267 hitter, Werth believes the reliance on analytics is hurting the game's entertainment value.

"We're creating something that's not fun to watch," Werth said. "It's boring. You're turning players into robots. They've taken the human element out of the game."