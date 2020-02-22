The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a five-year $16-million contract with left-handed pitcher Aaron Bummer, the team announced on Saturday.

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a five-year, $16-million contract with left-handed pitcher Aaron Bummer, plus two club options that could extend the deal through the 2026 season. MORE: — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 22, 2020

The deal includes two club options that could extend the deal to 2026.

The 26-year-old went 0-0 with a 2.13 ERA last season. He had one save, 27 holds, 60 strikouts and a 0.99 WHIP over 58 relief appearances with the White Sox in 2019.