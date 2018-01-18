Major League Soccer's busiest team this offseason, the Vancouver Whitecaps, kept busy on Thursday, announcing the signing of former Mexico midfielder Efrain Juarez from Monterrey.

The 29-year-old has signed through 2019 with an option for 2020. The deal will be made official pending a medical and work permit clearance.

"We are very excited to add Efraín to our group," said head coach Carl Robinson in a release. "He's an extremely talented player who has experience at the highest level, can play multiple positions, and is the type of character we want at our club. Efraín's preferred position is in the middle of the park and that's where I expect him to play the majority of minutes for us. We firmly believe in Efraín's technical ability, grit, and leadership qualities and we look forward to seeing him with our group."

A native of Mexico City, Juarez came up in the Pumas youth system before joining the Barcelona youth program. He made his senior debut in 2008 with Pumas before heading back to Europe with Celtic and a loan spell with Real Zaragoza.

Juarez returned to Liga MX in 2012 with America before joining Monterrey, first on loan and then on a permanent, in 2013.

Capped 39 times by Mexico, including at the 2010 World Cup, Juarez says he's excited with his MLS opportunity.

"I'm so happy and excited for this new stage in my career," Juarez said in a release. "It's an opportunity for me to keep growing in a new league and to be a part of an amazing club in Vancouver. From the moment they showed interest me, Carl Robinson and the Whitecaps staff have made me feel very important. I promise to put all my effort into this club and do my best to help us achieve our goals."

Juarez is the Whitecaps' seventh signing of the offseason.