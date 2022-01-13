EVERETT, Wash. — Jacob Wright scored twice, powering the Everett Silvertips to a 6-2 romp of the Tri-City Americans in Western Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Ronan Seeley added a goal and three assists for the Western Conference-leading Silvertips (24-6-4).

Jake Sloan scored and notched a helper for the Americans (9-17-4), who saw their losing skid stretch to four straight games.

Both sides relied heavily on special teams, with Tri-City capitalizing on 2 of 5 power plays and Everett scoring on 3 of 6.

---

TIGERS 4 WHEAT KINGS 3 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, ALTA. — Ashton Ferster scored twice for Tigers in regulation and Owen MacNeil buried the game winner in overtime as Medicine Hat (7-21-4) beat Brandon (16-13-3) for the first time in four matchups this season.

---

HURRICANES 3 BRONCOS 2 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. — Logan Wormald scored his second goal of the game 4:56 into overtime, clinching the win for Lethbridge (13-13-2). The result snapped a two-game win streak for Swift Current (13-15-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021.