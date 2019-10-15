Wild F Zuccarello out at least two more games

Mats Zuccarello did not travel with the Minnesota Wild for their road trip that opened with Monday's win over the Ottawa Senators and will miss at least the remainder of the trip with a lower-body injury.

Zuccarello, who joined the Wild on a five-year, $30 million contract in July, is without a point in four games this season and is a minus-6.

He will miss Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, but could return to face the Canadiens on Sunday.

The injury comes a week after the 32-year-old called out his performance early in the season.

“I haven’t played good at all,” Zuccarello told the Pioneer Press last week. “It’s just making plays. I feel like I don’t see anyone out there. I don’t know. I’ve got to be better. I’ve been terrible.”

The Wild (1-4-0) picked up their first win of the season against the Senators on Monday.