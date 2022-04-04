Matthews continues chase for 60 against the defending champs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander was not on the ice for the team during warmup after coming into the matchup as a game-time decision because of an illness, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

William Nylander (illness) not on the ice for Leafs warm-up



Kyle Clifford draws in @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 4, 2022

He missed practice on Sunday because of the ailment.

Forward Kyle Clifford will draw into the lineup in his place, tweets Masters. He will play on the fourth line alongside Colin Blackwell and Wayne Simmonds.

The 25-year-old has scored 26 goals and 38 assists over 68 games in 2021-22, his seventh season in the NHL.

Following their matchup with Tampa, Toronto will be back in action on Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.