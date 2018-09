Justin Williams have been named the captain of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Williams played last season with the Canes after two years with the Washington Capitals.

The 36-year-old also played five seasons in Carolina from 2003 to 2009, before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

Williams scored 16 goals and added 35 assists in 82 games last year.

The Stanley Cup champion is entering his 18th season in the NHL.