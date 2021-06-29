Serena forced to retire in first set

Six-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams was forced to retire in the first set of her first-round matchup against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the All England Club on Tuesday.

With the first set tied 3-3, a visibly upset Williams indicated she couldn't continue. Earlier while up 3-1, Williams slipped and appeared to hurt her knee while serving.

Williams, 39, was the sixth seed at this year's tournament. She last won at Wimbledon in 2016.

