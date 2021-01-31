The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released American linebacker Micah Awe on Sunday.

The Bombers signed the 27-year-old to a two-year free agent contract on Feb. 18, 2020.

Awe last played with the Toronto Argonauts in 2019, recording 44 tackles, one sack and interception over 10 games. He spent the first two seasons of his CFL career with the BC Lions before joining the Argos.

Awe played his college football with Texas Tech.