Wheeler: Jets 'need to be a little bit better everywhere'

The Winnipeg Jets saw their winless skid extended to six games on Thursday with a 5-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Jets have picked up just two points over the stretch and now sit five points back of the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot with one more game played.

“Just need to be a little bit better everywhere,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said after Thursday's loss. “Those little things are adding up right now.

"We're just a little bit late to everything right now and it's hurting us.”

Winnipeg has been outscored 25-13 over their last six games and have a minus-9 goal differential on the season.

The Jets have gone 4-6-2 under interim head coach Dave Lowry after he replaced Paul Maurice in December, when the team was 13-11-5.

"We're going to have to continue to work," Lowry said Thursday. "We've got a group here where we know how to win. We're not the first team that has faced this kind of situation. We just will continue to work, we'll work for our bounces, we'll work for our breaks, and win a hockey game."

The Jets will visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday and host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday before a seven-day break in the schedule.