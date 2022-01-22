The Winnipeg Jets have activated captain Blake Wheeler from long-term injured reserve and placed forward Nikolaj Ehlers on long-term injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Wheeler has not played since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 10. The 35-year-old has one goal and 16 assists in 22 games this season.

Ehlers, 25, has not played since sustaining a sprained MCL on Jan. 18 against the Washington Capitals. Caps defenceman Dmitry Orlov was suspended two games for the hit that injured Ehlers.

Ehlers has 13 goals and 25 points in 34 games this season.

The Jets also assigned forward Kristian Reichel to the taxi squad.