Winnipeg Jets centre Bryan Little has been diagnosed with a concussion after a collision with Luke Kunin in the team's final preseason game against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Kunin was not penalized on the play, though Jets head coach Paul Maurice said post-game he believed the Wild forward targeted Little's head.

The team also announced Tuesday that defenceman Nathan Beaulieu will miss roughly four weeks due to an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old appeared in 18 games with the Jets last season after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres, posting five assists.

Bryan Little has been diagnosed with a concussion and is in concussion protocol. https://t.co/IfZrMGWYyB — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) October 1, 2019

Little had one assist in three games during the preseason. He had 15 goals and 41 points in 82 games with the Jets last season.

The 31-year-old is a veteran of 836 games and has 215 goals and 516 points in his NHL career.