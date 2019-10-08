Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday defenceman Josh Morrissey will be held out of the team's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins once again for precautionary reasons.

Morrissey sustained an upper-body injury during the team's warm-up ahead of their loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday and did not dress. Maurice said Morrissey did not feel well after taking part in practice with the Jets on Monday.

Maurice says Hellebuyck starts against Pittsburgh.



Morrissey will be held out another game for precautionary reasons - he didn’t feel well about an hour after practice yesterday.



Kulikov will not play (personal matter). Dahlstrom stays in the line-up. Niku also goes in. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) October 8, 2019

Carl Dahlstrom was inserted into the lineup in place of Morrisey Sunday and with Dmitry Kulikov on a personal leave, Sami Niku will also draw into the lineup against the Penguins.

Viewers in the Jets region can watch the game LIVE on TSN3 at 6pm ct.

The 24-year-old Morrissey has one assist in two games this season. He inked an eight-year, $50 million extension last month. The first year of his new contract kicks in next season.

The defensive unit of Niku, Dahlstrom, Neal Pionk, Ville Heinola, Anthony Bitetto and Tucker Poolman, who will all dress for the Jets Tuesday, combine for just 350 games of NHL experience. Morrissey alone has 225 games of career experience.

Winnipeg lost defencemen Tyler Myers, Jacob Trouba and Ben Chiarot in the off-season and are currently without Dustin Byfuglien, who is suspended by the team as he's believed to be weighing his playing future.

The Jets are off to a 1-2 start this season and have allowed 15 goals against through three games. The Penguins (1-1) will be without centres Evgeni Malkin and Nick Bjugstad on Tuesday, both of whom have been ruled out "longer-term" with lower-body injuries.