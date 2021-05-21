Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, who did not play in the team's Round 1 playoff series opener against the Edmonton Oilers due to an undisclosed injury, will be available for Game 2 of the series tonight.

Dubois participated in the Jets' practice session on Friday and afterwards told the media that he's good to go for tonight's game. 

Dubois is in his first season with the team after being acquired by the Jets in a deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets in January. The 22-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists in 46 combined games this season for the Blue Jackets and Jets.

The Jets lead the Round 1 series against the Oilers 1-0.