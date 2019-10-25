49m ago
Jets' Appleton breaks foot playing football
Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger that forward Mason Appleton broke a bone in his foot while playing football prior to Friday's outdoor practice at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
TSN.ca Staff
Maurice comments on Appleton's broken foot
According to TSN's Jermain Franklin, it will be at least a month before Appleton is back in action. The 23-year-old was seen with a walking boot and crutches on Friday.
Appleton does not have a point in nine games so far this season with a rating of minus-one.
The Jets (5-6-0) will host the Calgary Flames (6-5-1) Saturday night at the Heritage Classic.