Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice confirmed to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger that forward Mason Appleton broke a bone in his foot while playing football prior to Friday's outdoor practice at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

According to TSN's Jermain Franklin, it will be at least a month before Appleton is back in action. The 23-year-old was seen with a walking boot and crutches on Friday.

Appleton does not have a point in nine games so far this season with a rating of minus-one.

The Jets (5-6-0) will host the Calgary Flames (6-5-1) Saturday night at the Heritage Classic.