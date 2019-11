The Winnipeg Jets will be short handed for the rest of tonight's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu and Josh Morrissey will both not return tonight after suffering injuries.

Beaulieu left the game in the second period after blocking a shot with his right hand.

Morrissey also left the game in the second period after he was hit in the back of the leg with the puck in an attempted dump in.