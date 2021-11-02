Did Cheveldayoff's 'lowest ranked' position in 2010 meeting affect decision to not discipline him?

Winnipeg Jets owner Mark Chipman and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will have media availability Tuesday in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks scandal.

Mark Chipman and Kevin Cheveldayoff media availability is confirmed for 4pm central, 5pm et today. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 2, 2021

You can watch the news conference on TSN.ca starting at 4pm CT/5pm ET.

Chipman and Cheveldayoff were supposed to speak to the media on Monday, but the news conference had to be postponed as Chipman was dealing with a case of vertigo.

On Friday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Cheveldayoff, who was an assistant GM in Chicago back in 2010, will not receive any discipline for his role in the mishandling of Kyle Beach's sexual assault allegations.

“While on some level, it would be easiest to paint everyone with any association to this terrible matter with the same broad brush, I believe that fundamental fairness requires a more in-depth analysis of the role of each person,” said Bettman. “Kevin Cheveldayoff was not a member of the Blackhawks senior leadership team in 2010, and I cannot, therefore, assign to him responsibility for the Club’s actions, or inactions. He provided a full account of his degree of involvement in the matter, which was limited exclusively to his attendance at a single meeting, and I found him to be extremely forthcoming and credible in our discussion.”

General manager Stan Bowman and head coach Joel Quenneville, both with the 'Hawks in 2010, have already resigned from their current positions in the NHL.