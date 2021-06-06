After missing the first two games of their second round series against the Montreal Canadiens with an undisclosed injury, Winnipeg Jets veteran forward Paul Stastny is in the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 at the Bell Centre.

#NHLJets vs #Habs Game 3:

Stastny - Copp - Ehlers

Connor - Dubois - Wheeler

Vesalainen - Thompson - Lewis

Perrault - Lowry - Appleton



Morrissey - Poolman

Forbort - Pionk

Stanley - Benn



Hellebuyck

Brossoit@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 6, 2021

The 16-year-veteran has recorded one goal and one assist in four games this postseason. Stastny tallied 13 goals and 16 assists over 56 games with the Jets this season.

Montreal leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.