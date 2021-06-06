17h ago
Jets' Stastny in Game 3 lineup
After missing the first two games of their second round series against the Montreal Canadiens with an undisclosed injury, Winnipeg Jets veteran forward Paul Stastny is in the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 at the Bell Centre.
TSN.ca Staff
Orlesky shares latest on Stastny's availability, Jets' focus ahead of crucial Game 3
The 16-year-veteran has recorded one goal and one assist in four games this postseason. Stastny tallied 13 goals and 16 assists over 56 games with the Jets this season.
Montreal leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.