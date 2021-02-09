Jets amped for Dubois' debut: 'He's an exciting player...It's going to be fun to have him'

Pierre-Luc Dubois is set to make his Winnipeg Jets debut.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have made the following transactions.



- F - Jansen Harkins has been placed on IR



- F - Pierre-Luc Dubois has been moved to the active roster



- F - David Gustafsson and F - Kristian Vesalainen have been recalled from the taxi squad — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) February 9, 2021

Dubois was moved to the team's active roster on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, the 22-year-old has yet to suit up for the Jets after coming over in a blockbuster trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic on Jan. 23.

The Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, QC native has one goal in five games this season.

In other Jets news, forward Jansen Harkins was placed on the injured reserve and forwards David Gustafsson and Kristian Veselainen have been recalled from the taxi squad.