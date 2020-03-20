The Winnipeg Jets players announced a $100,000 donation to Winnipeg Harvest Inc. on Friday.

Multiple Jets players, including captain Blake Wheeler, tweeted a graphic announcing the donation.

"We know times are difficult right now," the statement read. "We know there are people in the community struggling. With classrooms closed, where the kids rely on school meals to be fed, and so many businesses shut, leaving people out of work - there's a lot of uncertainty where members of our community will get their next meal from.

"All of us players have been talking and feel a need to help in times like these. The city has shown us so much support over the years and now, it's our turn to support you.

"Together we've come up with $100,000 to be donated to Winnipeg Harvest. Winnipeg, we're in this together! Go Jets Go, Go Winnipeg Go!

Winnipeg, we’re in this together pic.twitter.com/lSShPp7dF2 — Blake Wheeler (@BiggieFunke) March 20, 2020

Winnipeg Harvest is a not-for-profit organization, which serves to collect and share surplus food with people who are hungry and offer training opportunities to help people out of poverty.