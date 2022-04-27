The Winnipeg Jets have signed 2021 first-round pick Chaz Lucius to a three-year, entry-level contract worth an average annual value of $1.325 million.

The #NHLJets have agreed to terms with forward Chaz Lucius to a three-year, entry-level contract.



The 18-year-old American centre was selected 18th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Lucius scored nine goals and added 10 assists over 24 games with the University of Minnesota during the 2021-22 season.