Jets sign first-rounder Lucius to entry-level contract
The Winnipeg Jets have signed 2021 first-round pick Chaz Lucius to a three-year, entry-level contract worth an average annual value of $1.325 million.
TSN.ca Staff
The 18-year-old American centre was selected 18th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Lucius scored nine goals and added 10 assists over 24 games with the University of Minnesota during the 2021-22 season.