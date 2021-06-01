Jets to have 'small number' of fans for Game 1

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says a small number of fans will be allowed in the stands for the upcoming National Hockey League playoff series between The Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens.

Pallister did not offer any details but says work is underway to allow the change in time for Wednesday's opening game of the series in Winnipeg.

Pallister says it will be a sign of a small amount of optimism that life will return to normal.

A followup statement from the premier's office said "some very deserving Manitobans" will be on hand for the game.

Montreal has allowed some fans to return to the stands after getting permission from the Quebec government.

Manitoba is dealing with a severe third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to strict public health orders and has seen some intensive-care patients flown to other provinces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021