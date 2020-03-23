With the XFL officially canceling its season on Friday, the league is giving players the chance to take the next step.

NFL free agency opened last Wednesday and although a number of players have signed deals, teams are still looking to fill roster spots. This crop of XFL talent could do just that.

Here’s a list of some of the names that should get NFL buzz:

Josh Johnson

Position: QB

Age: 33

XFL Team: Los Angeles Wildcats

2020 Stats: 1076 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

The journeyman quarterback had found a home in 2020 with the Los Angeles Wildcats, and after a slow start to his season found himself among the top passers through five weeks. Johnson finished second in passing yards and touchdowns – behind new Carolina Panthers QB P.J. Walker – Over the span of a 13-year NFL career, Johnson had stops with 12 teams, and played in 33 games, throwing eight touchdowns.

Cam Phillips

Position: WR

Age: 24

XFL Team: Houston Roughnecks

2020 Stats: 455 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns

If the Houston Roughnecks needed a catch, Cam Phillips’ name was called. Phillips led the league in receiving, with 117 yards more than the next closest player, and his nine touchdowns were five more than any other player. The 24-year-old played his college ball with Virginia Tech and as a senior went for 964 yards with seven touchdowns, and was named first-team All-ACC.

Donald Parham

Position: TE

Age: 22

XFL Team: Dallas Renegades

2020 Stats: 307 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns

At 6-foot-8 and 237 pounds, Donald Parham is hard to miss. He’s even harder to miss when he goes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in just five games. The tight end finished third in the league in receiving yards and tied for second in touchdowns. Parham had stops with two NFL teams in 2019, signing with the Detroit Lions and then the Washington Redskins practice squad before being waived and drafted to the XFL. In his senior year of college, he had 85 receptions for 1,319 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Stetson Hatters.

Jordan Ta'amu

Position: QB

Age: 22

XFL Team: St. Louis BattleHawks

2020 Stats: 1050 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Jordan Ta’amu’s numbers don’t jump off of the page, but the 22-year-old quarterback did a terrific job of controlling a St. Louis offence that involved a lot of run-pass option plays. Ta'amu also showed off his ability to run the ball, adding 217 yards on the ground with a touchdown. The quarterback spent three weeks with the Houston Texans in August 2019. Ta'amu was the starting quarterback for Ole Miss in 2018, throwing for 3,918 yards, 19 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also rushed for 342 yards and 6 touchdowns.

XFL Players who have signed:

QB P.J. Walker – Carolina Panthers (Houston Roughnecks)