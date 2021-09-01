Sens' Batherson not worried about contract; aims to take game to next level

Zach Parise is heading to Long Island.

Just chatted with former #mnwild vet Zach Parise and he confirms he agreed to terms with the #isles earlier this summer.



GM Lou Lamoriello just has to register his contract with the NHL. He’s got his Isles breezers and is heading to NY for good later this month. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) September 1, 2021

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, Parise confirmed he agreed to terms with the New York Islanders earlier this summer after being bought out by the Minnesota Wild.

Parise is waiting on Isles general manager Lou Lamoriello to register his contract with the NHL. He plans to head to New York for training camp later in the month.

The 37-year-old forward was bought out by the Wild along with veteran defenceman Ryan Suter in July. The duo had four more seasons apiece on their respective deals at identical $7.54 million deals.

Parise tallied 400 points in 558 regular season games with the Wild, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists in 45 games in 2020-21. After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the New Jersey Devils, Parise has 393 goals and 417 assists in 1,060 regular season games over 16 NHL seasons.