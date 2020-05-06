After starting as a relative unknown last college football season, Oklahoma State’s Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard is now a household name on both sides of the border.

‘Canada’s Cowboy’ burst onto the scene after registering a few jaw-dropping performances to start the 2019 campaign. Hubbard’s historic ride would see the native of Sherwood Park, Alta., finish his sophomore season among the 10 finalists for the prestigious Heisman Trophy award.

When it was all said and done, Hubbard ultimately put up one of the best single-season rushing performances in college football history. There’s a chance he could put up even bigger numbers next year, as the star running back decided to return to Oklahoma State for his junior season.

Here’s a timeline of Hubbard’s special season.

Aug. 30 – Hubbard registers 221 yards and three touchdowns in Oklahoma State’s first game of the season, a win over Oregon State.

Sept. 14 – Hubbard follows up his impressive season debut with another 200-yard rushing game (256) to go along with three more rushing touchdowns in a win over Tulsa.

Sept. 29 – Hubbard puts up his best rushing total of the season (296) and another touchdown as the Cowboys beat Kansas State.

Nov. 11 – Hubbard registers his fourth 200-yard rushing game of the season (223) as well as another two rushing touchdowns as Oklahoma State prevails over Texas Christian University. Hubbard became the first player to rush for over 200 yards against TCU in the 19 years that Gary Patterson has been the school’s head coach.

Nov. 26 – Hubbard is named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to college football’s top running back. He ultimately lost the award to Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin.

Dec. 14 – Hubbard finishes eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, which was awarded to Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow.

Dec. 16 – Hubbard is named a first-team All-American by The Associated Press.

Dec. 27 – Hubbard rushes for 158 yards in Oklahoma State’s loss to Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl, Oklahoma State’s final game of the season.

Jan. 13 – Hubbard announces that he’s bypassing the NFL draft and will return to Oklahoma State for his junior season.

May 6 – Hubbard is named the winner of the Cornish Trophy, which is handed out annually to the top Canadian NCAA football player.

Quick Hitters

– Oklahoma State finished the 2019 season with a record of 8-5 as Hubbard ran for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns.

– Including his four 200-yard rushing games, Hubbard rushed for at least 100 yards in 12 of Oklahoma State’s 13 games and did so in their final 11.

– During the 2019 season Hubbard was the FBS leader in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards per game and was ranked first among all players from Power Five conferences in rushing touchdowns. He also led the Big 12 conference in both points scored and total touchdowns.

– Hubbard's season total of 2,094 rushing yards ranks 16th in FBS history and third in Big 12 history. In terms of Oklahoma State’s record books, Hubbard’s total only trails the output Barry Sanders had in 1988 when he won the Heisman.