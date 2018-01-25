Brandon Dubinsky’s agent Kurt Overhardt has refuted a report from The Athletic saying that Dubinsky was sent home from their road trip as a disciplinary measure because of ongoing personal issues that could threaten his career.

Overhardt told Steve Gorten of the Columbus Dispatch that report was “completely misplaced” and indicated that it misrepresented the situation, maintaining the forward was sent home for medical reasons only.

Dubinsky was sent home prior to the team’s matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday. The Blue Jackets said Wednesday that Dubinsky – who is on the injured reserve list with an orbital fracture – went home for medical reasons.

Dubinsky last played on Dec. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers, when he suffered a fractured left eye socket in a fight. The Athletic reported the team was optimistic he would make his return to the ice on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

“There is no disciplinary action, so that’s completely wrong,” Overhardt told the Dispatch. “The player is not in trouble with the club. ... You guys will see him next week whenever (the Jackets) report back (from the All-Star break).”

Head coach John Tortorella and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen both said they could not comment on the situation.

While he did practice Monday, the team said Dubinsky took a maintenance day Tuesday prior to leaving the team.

In 31 games this season, the Anchorage, Alaska native has three goals and 12 points. In October, Dubinsky was stripped of the team's alternate captaincy, though Tortorella said the decision was made as a reflection of the 12-year veteran's play.

“You know what? I miss Dubi,” Tortorella said last month. “The boys miss him on the bench. He’s a little bit of the heartbeat of our team, but we don’t have him, and we’re probably not going to have him for a while here.”

The Blue Jackets will visit the Arizona Coyotes Thursday in their final contest before the All-Star break. They currently sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division at 26-19-3.