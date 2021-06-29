Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters Tuesday that forward Alex Killorn's status is uncertain for Game 2 at the moment.

"Hard to say right now, but I'd throw him into that day-to-day category," Cooper said via Bryan Burns of NHL.com.

Jon Cooper was asked about the status of Alex Killorn today: "Hard to say right now, but I'd throw him into that day-to-day category." #Bolts #MTLvsTBL #StanleyCupFinal — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) June 29, 2021

Killorn blocked a Jeff Petry shot with his left ankle in the second period of Monday's Game 1 and played just one shift in the third period. Cooper did not have an update on Killorn after the game, which the Bolts went on to win 5-1 to take a 1-0 Stanley Cup series lead.

The Halifax native has eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 19 games for the Lightning so far these playoffs. He posted 15 goals and 18 assists in 56 games during the regular season.

The two teams will continue their series on Wednesday evening with Game 2 going from Amalie Arena in Tampa.