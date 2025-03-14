SCOREBOARD

Ovi tracker: Odds favour Ovechkin to break Gretzky's record before end of season

Alex Ovechkin is on pace to become the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history. 

According to the odds at FanDuel we could see Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals fall sooner than we all expected. 

Ovechkin is currently -120 to pass Gretzky during the 2024-25 regular season. 

That number represents an implied probability of 54.45  per cent. 

The 39-year-old opened as a 10-1 longshot to break the record this season, as he entered needing 42 goals to set the record. 

That number quickly was slashed to +270 on Nov. 4 after he scored seven goals in his opening 10 games. 

His odds to break the record got as low as +125 on Nov. 13 before a broken leg sidelined him for five weeks. 

However, six goals in January and a strong February have seen Ovechkin become a favoruite to break the record this year. 

 

Ovechkin Odds to break record Timeline

Date Odds Implied probability
 Open +1000 9.09 per cent
Nov. 4 +270 27.03 per cent
Nov. 13 +125 44.44 per cent
Dec. 31 +145 40.82 per cent
Jan. 30 +600 14.29 per cent
Feb. 9  +190 34.48 per cent
Feb. 24 -174 63.50 per cent
Mar. 3 -215 68.75 per cent
Mar. 14 -120 54.45 per cent 

 

Betting Breakdown: The GR8 Chase

 

Wayne Gretzky: 894 

Alex Ovechkin: 886

Next Game:  Saturday, Mar. 15 vs. San Jose Sharks  

Alex Ovechkin to Score 895th Career Goal During 2024-25 Regular Season (Breaks Gretzky's Record)

Prop Odds
Yes -120
No -108

What Team will Alex Ovechkin Score his 895th Career Regular Season Goal Against During 2024-25 Season?

Team Odds on Feb. 24 Odds on Mar. 14
 Does Not Score 895th Goal During 2024-25 Season  +132 -108
Columbus Blue Jackets  +550 +470
New York Islanders  +670 +600
Carolina Hurricanes +750 +850
Pittsburgh Penguins  +1100 +1000
 Chicago Blackhawks +1100 +1900
 Buffalo Sabres +1400 +6500
Boston Bruins  +1600 +4300
 Minnesota Wild +2200 +14000
 Winnipeg Jets +2500 +25000
Florida Panthers +4000 +25000
Philadelphia Flyers +6000 N/A
Detroit Red Wings +6500 N/A
San Jose Sharks +7000 N/A
Anaheim Ducks +7500 N/A
Los Angeles Kings +7500 N/A

 

