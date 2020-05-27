3h ago
Ovechkin family welcomes new baby boy
Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin and his wife Anastasia Shubskaya welcomed their second son, Ilya, to the world on Wednesday morning.
TSN.ca Staff
Ovechkin and his wife also have a one-year-old boy named Sergei.
Ovechkin, 34, has 48 goals and 19 assists over 69 games with the Caps in 2019-20, his 15th season in the NHL.