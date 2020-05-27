Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin and his wife Anastasia Shubskaya welcomed their second son, Ilya, to the world on Wednesday morning.

Ovechkin and his wife also have a one-year-old boy named Sergei.

Ovechkin, 34, has 48 goals and 19 assists over 69 games with the Caps in 2019-20, his 15th season in the NHL.