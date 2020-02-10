St. Louis Blues (32-15-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-26-7, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks face the Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues.

The Ducks are 13-16-2 in conference games. Anaheim averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 73 total minutes.

The Blues are 10-5-2 against opponents from the Central Division. St. Louis has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 13, St. Louis won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Del Zotto leads the Ducks with a plus-six in 36 games played this season. Adam Henrique has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 39 total assists and has collected 49 points. Robert Thomas has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

Ducks: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ondrej Kase: day to day (head).

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.