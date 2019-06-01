The Anaheim Ducks have added another name to their list of head coaching candidates.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Ducks will interview University of Minnesota-Duluth coach Scott Sandelin this week.

Sandelin joins a growing list of candidates that will interview for the position. On Wednesday, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported that Todd Nelson would interview for the position. New York Islanders associate coach Lane Lambert, Stars assistant coach Rick Bowness and Dallas Eakins, the current head coach of the Ducks’ AHL affiliate San Diego Gulls, are also candidates for the vacant position.

Sandelin has been head coach of the Minnesota-Duluth collegiate hockey program for 19 seasons.



