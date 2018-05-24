Trout on Ohtani: 'It's tough to do one thing, let alone two'

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia said on Thursday that he is pushing back Shohei Ohtani's next scheduled start, citing "workload management."

Ohtani, 23, was slated to start Sunday's game against the New York Yankees against countryman Masahiro Tanaka.

The Angels are going to push Shohei Ohtani’s next start back for “workload management,” so he won’t pitch Sunday opposite Masahiro Tanaka, according to Mike Scioscia. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 24, 2018

No date has been given for the rookie's next start, but Scioscia notes that Ohtani remains available to hit.

It’s unclear when Ohtani will pitch next, but he’ll still be available to hit. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 24, 2018

On the mound, Ohtani is 4-1 through seven starts in his maiden MLB campaign. He has a 3.35 earned run average and a WHIP of 1.066 over 40.1 innings pitched.

Offensively, Ohtani has been employed as a designated hitter. He's batting .308 with six home runs and 19 runs batted in and a .946 OPS over 26 games this season.

Ohtani and the Angels are set to finish up a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon at the Rogers Centre. He will bat fifth in the order.