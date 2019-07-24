Washington Capitals defenceman Christian Djoos was awarded a one-year, $1.25 million contract by an independent arbitrator on Wednesday.

According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, Djoos asked for a $1.9 million salary in arbitration, while the Capitals countered at $800,000.

Djoos scored one goal and posted nine points in 45 games last season and was without a point in three playoff games.

The 24-year-old, who was a seventh-round pick of the Capitals in 2012, made his debut with the Captials during the 2017-18 season, posting three goals and 14 points in 63 games.