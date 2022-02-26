Lehkonen, Hammond lead Habs to fifth straight win

Make it five wins in a row for the Montreal Canadiens.

The Habs got two goals from Artturi Lehkonen and a solid performance by Andrew Hammond between the pipes in a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Hammond stopped 26 shots for Montreal playing against his former team.

Colin White scored the lone goal for the Sens. The Canadiens have won five in a row since losing 10 straight.

More to come.