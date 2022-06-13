The Atlanta Hawks are promoting assistant general manager Landry Fields to the title of general manager beginning on July 1, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Fields will continue to work under President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.

Fields, 33, played five seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors before joining the San Antonio Spurs' front office as assistant GM. He spent four years with the Spurs organization before being hired as Hawks AGM in 2020.

Fields was originally drafted by the Knicks 39th overall in the 2010 NBA Draft and averaged 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 255 career games.