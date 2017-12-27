Button on Rinaldo sucker punch: 'That was gutless'

Colorado Avalanche defenceman Tyson Barrie is scheduled to undergo hand surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks as he recovers.

Barrie took a shot to his right hand early in the team's Saturday win over the Arizona Coyotes and did not return. He logged just 2:39 of ice time before exiting.

BSN Denver reported Barrie suffered a broken bone in his hand on the play.

The 26-year-old owns four goals and 27 points in 34 games this season while averaging 21:20 of ice time per game.

Barrie is a minus-4 through 34 games this season after posting a career-worst minus-34 rating last season.

He was selected by the Avalanche in the third round (64th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.