Antonio Pipkin is headed west.

The BC Lions announced the signing of the 26-year-old quarterback on Tuesday, days after his release from the Toronto Argonauts.

Pipkin appeared in seven games for the Boatmen last season, including one start, throwing for 158 yards on 13-for-26 passing.

Prior to joining the Argos, the Gary, IN native spent three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes from 2017 to 2019.

His best season came in 2018 when Pipkin threw for 1,120 yards on 78-for-131 passing with three touchdowns. He added another 252 yards on the ground and eight rushing TDs.

Pipkin joins a Lions team that has Michael O'Connor, Nathan Rourke and Kevin Thomson among their pivot options.

Pipkin was cut by the Argos after the emergence of Chad Kelly as McLeod Bethel-Thompson's backup.