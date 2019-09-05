As impressive as Bianca Andreescu's season has been, Belinda Bencic's 2019 isn't far behind.

The two will meet Thursday in the semifinals of the US Open in a battle between two of the game’s rising stars.

Bencic has more wins over top-five and top-10 opponents than any other player on tour this season and has risen from 37th in world to start the year to 12th currently. The Swiss native also captured her third career WTA title in February, defeating Petra Kvitova in Dubai.

Passing The Tests

Record vs. Top 10 players

Bencic - 8-5

Andreescu - 70



Record vs. Top 5 Players

Bencic - 5-1

Andreescu - 4-0

*2019 season

Bencic, who has wins over four of the current top-five players this season in Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, defeated Osaka for a third time in 2019 in the Round of 16.

The 22-year-old appeared to be on the rise five years ago, when she reached the quarter-finals at the US Open in 2014 and won the Rogers Cup in 2015, but has been slowed by injuries. She was ranked 14th to end the 2015 season, but dropped to 165th in 2017 after undergoing wrist surgery.

Bencic was forced to retire at the Cincinnati Open a month ago due a foot injury, but has appeared to be in peak form at this year's major, dropping just one set in her run to the semifinal – to Alize Cornet in the second round. She also benefited from Anett Kontaveit withdrawing from the tournament in the third round ahead of their matchup.

She said after her 7-6 (5), 6-3 quarter-final win over Donna Vekic on Wednesday that she never lost faith her ability to reach Grand Slam semifinal.

"It's there like a dream always. Even when you are playing bad, you want to come back to this feeling," said Bencic. "You want to eventually get the big wins and have these nice feelings. I think that's the motivation enough to keep going."

Bencic and Andreescu have never before faced off and both entered the year's final major with 38 wins this season, though Andreescu has suffered just four losses to Bencic's 16.

"I practised with her once actually in Toronto," Andreescu said her of semifinal opponent on Wednesday night. "I found that she takes the ball really early, she likes to be very aggressive. She has a very good serve. She moves pretty well, too.

"I'm going to do my best to just focus on myself mainly and just keep doing what I'm doing because I think my game's throwing off a lot of players."