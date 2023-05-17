Bellus’ Betting Breakdown: PGA Championship Betting Card

It’s the Wednesday night before a major, and I can’t help but write about some Championship golf betting.

The week when one of golf’s four major tournaments is being played always has such a great buzz to it.

From the moment the final putt drops Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Bryson Nelson (and LIV Tulsa), all the attention in the golf world shifts to one event, the PGA Championship.

The storylines are endless, the coverage is wall to wall, and the bets … the bets are good.

We’ve spent all week breaking down the field and crunching the numbers, now it’s time to putt (sorry) our money where our mouth is.

Here is how my betting card looks for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Let’s make it a great one.

OUTRIGHTS

Patrick Cantlay 21

Viktor Hovland 32

Collin Morikawa 35

Cameron Young 75 *future

Gary Woodland 160

I’ve had this tournament circled for a long time thanks to Cameron Young’s 65-1 ticket, and his ability with the driver should give him plenty of chances to hang around with the game’s best at this challenging test. Will the kid from New York win his first event (in a major) in his home state? I’d love to see it.

Now, let’s talk about Viktor Hovland.

Hovland is one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world and with challenging tee shots paired with cold, wet and windy days, who else but a Norwegian that is fourth in Total Driving and sixth in Strokes Gained off the Tee.

Hovland has played in the final group and the penultimate group in his last two majors, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see him in the mix on Sunday.

Top 10

Scottie Scheffler -105 (Best Bet)

Adam Scott +230

Wyndham Clark +600

Harris English +1600

Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark has been on the best iron players in the world since the turn of the calendar in January.

Highest Strokes Gained: Approach per round since January 1 (Min. 35 rounds)

Tony Finau 1.07

Scottie Scheffler 1.03

Xander Schauffele 0.98

Collin Morikawa 0.96

Wyndham Clark 0.95

On top of the elite iron play, he has plenty of length off the tee and just won at Quail Hollow a few weeks ago, you're going to see his name on this list a lot.

Shout out to my guy Michael Tabascio for the Adam Scott pick – he was all over him in our group chat last week, and I simply had to ride.

Top 20

Xander Schauffele -150

Matthew Fitzpatrick +130

Viktor Hovland +130

Joaquin Niemann +280

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has everything you want at any golf course, so I trust him to keep big numbers off his card and peddle down when he needs to. I don’t often lay juice, but I’m happy to do it in this case.

Matthew Fitzpatrick just has a great way of flying under the radar and entering events with zero expectations.

He’s got more than enough length for a place like Oak Hill and can lean on the U.S. Open win experience to get around a place that is drawing a lot of comps to U.S. Open-type venues.

And I just think Joaquin Niemann is super underrated. He was so impressive in his win at the Genesis last year and would be one the game’s brightest young stars if he didn’t make the jump to LIV Golf.

He very quietly tied for 16th at the Masters and has back-to-back T8’s on LIV.

Top 30

Adam Scott +170

Wyndham Clark +160

Taylor Moore +280

Bryson DeChambeau +280

Bryson DeChambeau

I never know what to expect from Bryson DeChambeau, so this is a pure dart throw.

He seems to be in better physical health than when he was drinking six protein shakes a day.

I don’t have high expectations for him and could see him ejecting rather early in this event.

I like Bryson, though. He’s weird, makes me feel seen.

Top 40

Wyndham Clark -105

Taylor Moore +115

Haris English +165

Thorbjorn Olesen +320

Nicolai Hojgaard +330

Thorbjorn Olesen

I kid you not. I was looking at the Top Danish Market and couldn’t help but fall in love with both Thorbjorn Olesen and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Olesen won in Thailand in Feburary, and has four top 10s in his last five starts on the European Tour, while Hojgaard is coming off a tie for fifth in Italy and also tied for second at the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, earlier this year.

I don’t think I’m asking too much for at least one of them to make the weekend and give the top 40 a scare.

First Round Leader

Brooks Koepka 37

Matthew Fitzpatrick 41

Wyndham Clark 60

Tom Hoge 65

Sahith Theegala 80

Harris English 110

I love Wyndham Clark.

Enjoy the golf this weekend, everyone!